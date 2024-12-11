ATW Health Solutions Commemorates a Decade of Transformative Leadership in Healthcare with Star-Studded Anniversary Gala

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATW Health Solutions, a pioneering healthcare advisory and consulting firm, celebrates its 10th anniversary with a glittering gala at the historic DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on Monday, December 16, 2024. This year's theme, "Radiant Horizons: A Decade of Dreams, Vision, and Leadership," reflects a decade of remarkable innovation, health equity advocacy, and patient-centered transformation.

The evening promises to be an unforgettable celebration, featuring renowned healthcare leaders, policymakers, and community advocates. The Mistress of Ceremonies, Val Warner of ABC Chicago News, will guide attendees through a captivating program that includes keynote addresses by prominent figures such as Dr. Ronald Wyatt, a nationally acclaimed expert in health equity and safety, and Dr. Douglas Salvador, a leading voice in diagnostic safety and patient experience. Dr. Marcus Schabacker, President of ECRI, and Shannon Jackson, Director of the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will also lend their insights into the future of healthcare.

Honoring Excellence

The gala will shine a spotlight on trailblazers making exceptional contributions to healthcare:

Awardees : Dr. Neelum Aggarwal , Howard Robinson , Stephanie Wright Griggs , and others will be recognized for their groundbreaking efforts in advancing health equity and safety.

: Dr. , , , and others will be recognized for their groundbreaking efforts in advancing health equity and safety. Scholarship Presentation: This special segment celebrates the next generation of healthcare innovators, aligning with ATW's commitment to cultivating leaders in the industry.

A Legacy of Change

Founded by Dr. Knitasha Washington in 2014, ATW Health Solutions was inspired by the legacy of Anthony T. Washington Sr., whose advocacy for social justice remains a cornerstone of the organization's mission. Over the past decade, ATW has partnered with government agencies to improve quality and safety, including its work with the Partnership for Patients, which prevented over 15,500 deaths and reduced harm rates by 8.8%. " "This gala celebrates not only the achievements of the past ten years but also the unwavering dedication of our team, partners, and supporters to creating a more inclusive and innovative healthcare system," said Dr. Washington. "It is a reflection of our mission to inspire systemic transformation and a reaffirmation of our commitment to advancing health outcomes for all."

Special Tribute

The evening will also include a tribute to the Washington Family by honoring the life and legacy of Anthony T. Washington Sr. who death was the result of medical error.

About ATW Health Solutions

ATW Health Solutions is a nationally recognized healthcare advisory firm specializing in quality, equity, and safety. Certified as an SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business, ATW delivers innovative, people-centered solutions through expert consulting, data-driven insights, and community engagement. Over the past decade, ATW has transformed healthcare systems, influenced policy, and advanced health equity through impactful partnerships across public and private sectors.

Join Us

Celebrate this milestone at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. For more information and tickets, visit www.atwhealth.com.

