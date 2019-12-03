Atwater Capital, a Leading Media & Entertainment Private Investment Firm, Selects Socium Fund Services as Their Fund Administrator

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socium Fund Services, a rapidly growing and industry-leading fund administrator focused on private equity, venture capital, real estate and private debt funds, announced today the signing of a new client, Atwater Capital, LLC. Atwater is a private investment firm that provides equity capital and debt financing in support of dynamic companies in the media and entertainment sectors. Socium will provide operational and fund administration services to Atwater supported by Socium's experienced team, leading-edge fund accounting platform and investor portal. Socium is one of the top boutique fund administrators and back-office specialists for both General Partners and Limited Partners in the alternative asset space. The firm's services include partnership accounting, financial reporting, capital call and distribution processing, investor capital account maintenance, audit and tax return support, and coordinated fulfillment of all investor deliverables.

"Atwater elected to outsource fund administration to allow us to focus more completely on our investment activities," said Vania Schlogel, Managing Partner and Founder of Atwater Capital. "We selected Socium because of their knowledgeable client service team, and we liked how they operate: they're entrepreneurial, candid and honest. We wanted to choose partners to grow together."

"Socium's extensive fund administration experience together with our wide array of services and best-in-class technologies uniquely positions us to meet and exceed client expectations," said Michael Von Bevern, CEO and co-founder of Socium. "We're delighted to welcome Atwater to our family of clients to help them achieve greater efficiencies, scale their operations and provide exceptional service to their investors."

About Socium Fund Services

Socium partners with private equity, venture capital, real estate and private debt funds to provide fund administration solutions. By combining extensive industry expertise with advanced technology, Socium delivers highly customized services for clients. Socium helps firms achieve greater efficiency and compliance by creating a competitive advantage that supports fund performance. Partnership with Socium allows the fund manager to focus on their core competency of generating alpha. Learn how Inspired Partnership™ can work for you. Visit us at www.sociumllc.com.

About Atwater Capital

Focused exclusively on the Media and Entertainment sectors, Atwater Capital was founded with the vision of uniting the valuable creative aspects of evaluating investments and growing companies with deep operational and financial expertise under one roof and one team. Going against the status quo of traditionally segregating these critical activities, Atwater seeks to extract the synergies of applying quantitative rigor to creative strategy on behalf of portfolio companies and stakeholders. Learn more at www.atwater-capital.com

