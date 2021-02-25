ATWEC Technologies, Inc. Announces Contract for a mixture of 95,000 different units from its product line

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC Markets: ATWT), a US-based technology company specializing in child safety, today announced a contract for the company to provide 95,000 units of its products and services for a total price of $22,477,036.88. The contract includes a process setup fee of $3,000,000.00. At ATWEC, we are looking forward to many similar opportunities that lay ahead in the coming months. ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is building not just a company but a brand for itself. Our strategy is to provide the best products and services to become a leader in the child safety industry.



Mr. Stitts, ATWEC's President and CEO, stated, "This new order takes the company we have worked so hard at over the past months to the next stage. Our planning and growth will continue at an accelerated pace as we take advantage of the many opportunities now coming to us. 2021 will be a great year for us."



About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: ATWT):



ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed three unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes, and gives parents and administrators 'peace of mind'. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288, B2 for its KV-3 system by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The KV-3 and the Kiddie Alert™ backup systems are currently being sold to customers across the globe. The Company recently announced their new "state of the art" KV-4 platform which uses RFID technology and their new cloud-based system to easily track children on vehicles to and from school. The Company also recently announced its KV-X product which used ultra-violet rays to sanitize a bus or van from bacteria and pathogens.

