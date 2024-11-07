Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods Selects Tecsys' OrderDynamics® OMS to Enhance Customer Shopping Experience

ENID, Okla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, announced that Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods, a leading retailer in farm and ranch products, has selected OrderDynamics®, Tecsys' order management system (OMS), to optimize omnichannel order fulfillment across more than 75 retail outlets and online store. This initiative supports Atwoods' focus on elevating the customer experience by providing a more streamlined buyer journey across retail channels.

Founded over 60 years ago, Atwoods operates across five states, more than 75 physical locations and online. The retail chain sells a variety of goods across several categories such as apparel, footwear, pet food, as well as farm and home supplies. With brands like Ariat, Wrangler, Carhartt, Purina, Hill's Science Diet and Blue Buffalo, among many more, Atwoods offers a wide range of products in its family-friendly stores.

By leveraging OrderDynamics, Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods will unify its online and physical store operations, offering customers real-time inventory visibility and streamlined order processing. The system enables advanced order routing and order consolidation, as well as store fulfillment, ship-to-home and Buy Online Pickup in Store (BOPIS) functionality. This integration is set to modernize the way Atwoods customers shop, providing a seamless transition between online browsing and in-store purchasing.

"Atwoods is committed to enhancing our customer experience through technological innovation," said Preston Atwood, director of Finance at Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods. "Selecting Tecsys allows us to offer a more cohesive and efficient shopping experience, aligning with our mission to provide quality products and exceptional service."

The OrderDynamics OMS is recognized for its ability to optimize retail operations, ensuring that customers have access to a wide range of products with ease and convenience. This system will enable Atwoods to manage its inventory more effectively, fulfill orders more efficiently, and provide a higher level of service to its valued customers.

"We are delighted to support Atwoods in their pursuit of omnichannel commerce and customer service excellence," expressed Adam Krajewski, vice president of Retail at Tecsys. "Atwoods stands out for their commitment to their customers, and we are privileged to contribute to their ongoing success."

About Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods

Founded in 1960, Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods has been a staple in the home and ranch retail market, offering a wide range of products from farm supplies to home essentials. With a commitment to quality and customer service, Atwoods has grown to be a trusted name among consumers.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

