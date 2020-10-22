AtWork Announces Strong Sales Growth as Fourth Quarter Begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing staffing franchises, announced today that, despite the ongoing pandemic, sales numbers are beginning to improve, outpacing even those of 2019 during the same timeframe.

Though the pandemic took a major toll early in the year, by the end of the second quarter, revenue had begun to climb steadily back to pre-COVID levels. This climb has intensified recently with 20% year-over-year growth for the month of October. During the week prior to this release, 31% year-over-year growth was experienced with the sales forecast for the coming weeks looking to be just as impressive.

"We're so excited that, despite the pandemic, we continue to outpace not only our industry's recovery, but even our own stellar results from last year," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "As always, AtWork is serving the needs of our talent and clients from both a business development and customer service perspective. It is a direct reflection of our mission statement, to be "AtWork For You" to our clients and talent on a daily basis, and our growth is the result of this continued commitment."

To learn more about this current growth trend, visit https://youtu.be/42z9g2WqVwE.

For information about franchise opportunities, visit atworkfranchise.com.

