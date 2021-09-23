AtWork Employee Li Yan Zhang Named a 2022 Industrial Sector National Staffing Employee All-Star by the American Staffing Association

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today that Knoxville, Tennessee-based employee Li Yan Zhang has been named the 2022 National Staffing Employee All-Star for the Industrial Sector by the American Staffing Association. This prestigious award honors a current or former temporary or contract employee with an extraordinary story of staffing success and who best exemplifies one or more of the industry's key messages of bridge and flexibility.

After immigrating to the United States from China, Li Yan found herself working long hours in restaurants in the Knoxville area. Unsatisfied but determined, she continued in this line of work until the coronavirus pandemic upended 2020 and cost her a job. Unsure of what to do next, Li Yan turned to the Knoxville AtWork office who placed her into a production position with a major local plastics manufacturer. Li Yan took to the job quickly, earning the respect of her coworkers and company leadership as she continued to grow in her job.

"We're so proud of not only Li Yan for her accomplishments and this well-deserved award, we're also proud of our Knoxville team," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "Each day they personify our mission, to be AtWork for You, by going the extra mile to make connect talented candidates such as Li Yan to life changing job opportunities."

SOURCE AtWork Group