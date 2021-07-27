AtWork Franchise Owner Josephine Suryono Recognized as a Franchisee Rockstar by Franchise Business Review

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork franchise owner Josephine Suryono of Roseville, California was identified by franchise research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of 2021's Franchise Rock Stars.

Suryono was selected from nearly 25,000 franchisees, representing 224 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research in the past 18 months.

The Franchise Rock Stars recognized were nominated by their franchise brand leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, "Freshmen", Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners.

"Josephine is one of our top performing franchisees and a rock star within our system," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "It's an honor to see Josephine recognized in this way and we look forward to seeing her continue to be AtWork for all of her clients and employees!"

"Our journey of opening an AtWork office in a very saturated market to experiencing the success we have now, despite the pandemic, has been very humbling and fulfilling," said Suryono. "And now, to be nominated and selected as one of the year's Franchisee Rockstars makes it even more exciting! Our success is truly the product of consistent delivery, excellent customer service, and a great team who are passionate and love what they do!"

