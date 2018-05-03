AtWork Group Announces Expansion into New Territories in Several States

Territories in Detroit, Michigan, Northern Kentucky, and Santa Maria, California have been opened to accommodate this expansion. The Detroit area location will be operated by Ayers Partners, while the Northern Kentucky location will be operated by W&A Investments, and the Santa Maria location by Professional Personnel Services.

"We're excited to see AtWork grow into these new markets," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "Each of the new locations will be operated by established AtWork franchisees that strive daily to achieve our mission of being AtWork for You; our clients and employees. We look forward to making a positive impact in each of these markets!"

The new AtWork locations will offer staffing solutions to businesses in all industries providing quality candidates for administrative, call center, customer service, accounting and light industrial positions. Flexible employment solutions are available including temporary, temp-to-hire, payrolling and full-time placements.

AtWork was recently ranked No. 88 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® ranking and No. 106 in their Fastest Growing Franchises ranking. The company was also ranked No. 18 in the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, in addition to receiving a Franchise Times Top 200+ ranking five years in a row. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) recognized AtWork as being one of the largest staffing companies based on revenues, as well as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the U.S. in 2017, and Inc. Magazine ranked AtWork on its Inc. 5000 annual list for the fourth consecutive year, placing the company at No. 2,790.

