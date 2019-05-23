AtWork Group Boasts 17 Percent Systemwide Sales Growth in Q1 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on 25 years of experience, AtWork Group , one of the nation's largest and fastest growing staffing franchises, increased its Q1 year-over-year revenue by 17 percent from 2018 to 2019. Its national sales increased $7.8 million over the timespan.

Snowballing its 2018 momentum, AtWork expects 2019 to continue to be more successful, as it swells the single-digit growth the industry is experiencing as a whole, according to the US Staffing Industry Forecast. AtWork will expand its nationwide footprint as the brand looks to add franchise locations in cities including Lubbock, Des Moines, Little Rock, Odessa, Greenville and El Centro.

"We are thrilled to report AtWork Group had another period of industry-leading growth. With our Q1 2019 results coming in 17 percent above Q1 2018, we're poised to have another record-breaking year driven by our continued commitment to our mission: To be 'AtWork For You' to clients and talent we serve," said Jason Leverant, President and COO. "This service mindset has enabled us to review and focus on opportunity areas within the organization, producing improved processes, a more streamlined infrastructure and exciting new service-delivery models."

The success of current franchise owners throughout the AtWork system demonstrates the strength and capacity of the brand and the growing demand for staffing services for both job applicants and companies alike. AtWork facilitated 50,000 hires in 2018 and doubled its gross revenue over the past three previous years, from $164 million in 2015 to $360 million at the end of 2018.

"With the recent rollout of Pipeline Talent Solutions, our Managed Service Provider arm of the AtWork family, we're able to spur more aggressive growth and clientele diversification," said Leverant. "Our goal is to shake up the MSP world by building a supplier-centric model with AtWork's underlying service-minded attitude. This addition to the AtWork family will revolutionize the industry and set a new standard for how MSP companies operate."

AtWork currently has more than 75 locations across the United States. An initial investment for AtWork ranges from $152,000 – $211,500. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit atworkfranchise.com.

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries, AtWork specializes in three lines of service – AtWork Personnel, AtWork Medical and AtWork Search. There are 75 locations across 27 states, with the goal to reach 325 by 2029. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. The company facilitated 50,000 hires last year. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkfranchise.com.

SOURCE AtWork Group

Related Links

http://www.atwork.com

