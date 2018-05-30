AtWork Group Honors Franchisees at Annual Franchise Conference in Knoxville, Tennessee

"Our annual conference is one of my favorite times of the year," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "With nearly 100 locations across the U.S., it's a chance for all AtWork franchisees to come together, to share knowledge, learn from each other, and to celebrate our successes."

The AtWork Group Franchise Conference allowed all attending AtWork owners and employees to benefit from special training sessions, in-depth industry discussions, and vendor networking breaks. The keynote speakers were Susan Beth, a franchise industry veteran and current COO of NRD Capital, Bruce Hodes, author of the book "Front Line Heroes: Battling the Business Tsunami by Developing Performance Oriented Cultures," and Kathy Cuff, a Senior Consulting Partner for The Ken Blanchard Companies® and co-author of the book "Legendary Service: The Key is to Care," a parable based on Blanchard's training program.

The AtWork Awards Dinner, which was hosted at The Standard in downtown Knoxville's Arts District, recognized individual franchise locations for outstanding sales in the last year. Thirty-two franchise locations received Bronze Awards ($1 million to $2.5 million in sales), eighteen locations received Silver Awards ($2.5 million to $5 million in sales), three locations received Gold Awards ($5 million to $7.5 million in sales), and four locations were honored with Platinum Awards ($7.5 million to $10 million in sales).

Ten locations received the Chairman's Award, which is the top revenue prize for franchise locations that generated more than $10 million in sales. They are the office locations in:

Morristown, Tenn.

Allentown, Pa.

Jessup, Md.

Bowling Green, Ky.

Methuen, Mass.

Aurora, Colo.

Pooler, Ga.

Reading, Pa.

Kankakee, Ill.

Salinas, Calif.

The Rookie of the Year Award went to Daryl Ayers, owner of the Warren and Livonia, Michigan locations. The Rising Star Award went to Kelly Young, owner of the Las Vegas, Nevada location.

Marty and David Luttrell from Rogersville, Tennessee, each received the AtWork for You Award, which honors those who best exemplify AtWork's mission and core values.

Marija Sinishtaj from Warren, Michigan, received the Cruisin' & Crushin' It award, which honors the AtWork employee who most consistently performed above expectations.

