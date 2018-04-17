AtWork Group Named a 2018 Top Multi-Unit Franchise by Franchise Business Review

AtWork was among more than 250 brands, representing over 6,600 multi-unit franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. AtWork's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including financial opportunity, leadership, training & support, operations and product development, core values, general satisfaction, and the franchisee community.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the top multi-unit franchises in the country," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "The fact that our multi-unit franchisees continue to be excited about the AtWork opportunity proves that we are succeeding at our mission, to be AtWork for You: Our employees, clients, and franchise partners."

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in special reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an award-winning and nationally-known franchisor of staffing services including AtWork Personnel Services, AtWork Medical Services, and AtWork Search Group under the umbrella of the AtWork Group. The company was founded in 1986, and today, AtWork has grown to be cited as one of Staffing Industry Analysts' top U.S. staffing firms. AtWork Group's remarkable growth is fueled by the vision of founders John and Glenda Hall: think ahead, create opportunity, give exceptional support to franchise offices, and always look for the better way, every day. For more information, visit www.atwork.com or call 800-383-0804.

