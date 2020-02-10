AtWork Group Named Best of Staffing by Clearly Rated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group was recently named the Best of Staffing by Clearly Rated for providing remarkable services to its clients. This is the eighth year AtWork has been recognized in Best of Staffing as well as the second consecutive year of being recognized as a Best of Staffing Client Diamond recipient.

Best of Staffing is an industry award that recognizes companies who have demonstrated exceptional service quality. This recognition is determined through the ratings given to them by their clients, credibly measuring client satisfaction. Through this authentic feedback from clients, AtWork has proven its exemplary status in the staffing industry.

"We are so humbled to be recognized with this Best of Staffing award," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "We work tirelessly to provide our clients with exemplary service, and this recognition is a reflection of that."

Aside from being named a Best of Staffing by Clearly Rated, AtWork Group was also recently ranked in: Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review, Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review, Top Service Franchise by Franchise Business Review, Forbes' staffing rankings, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+, Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 and Jason Leverant was recognized by the SIA's prestigious Staffing 100 list earning him a place in the Staffing 100 Hall of Fame.

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries, AtWork specializes in three lines of service – AtWork Personnel, AtWork Medical and AtWork Search. There are locations across 27 states, with the goal to reach 325 by 2029. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. The company facilitated 50,000 hires last year. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkfranchise.com.

