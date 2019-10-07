AtWork Group Opens New Office in Houston Area

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today the opening of its new office in the Houston, Texas area, extending the company's presence within the greater Houston metro. The franchise location is owned and operated by staffing industry veteran Raven Watson and will offer staffing solutions to Northwest Houston, Cypress, Sugarland, Katy and surrounding communities.

"With our expansion within Houston we're looking forward to developing and strengthening our presence within the city and surrounding communities," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "By coupling Raven's strong staffing background with the experience, tools, and resources of AtWork's national franchise network, clients and job seekers alike will realize why AtWork has been consistently named a Best of Staffing award winner!"

"Our top priority is to serve others," said Watson. "We're excited to help those looking to advance their careers as well as those just launching into the workforce. Our goal is become the staffing partner of choice for Houston area businesses while elevating the hiring experience for both the employer and candidate."

The new franchise is located at 15915 Katy Freeway, Suite 150, Houston, Texas and will provide staffing services to clients in the oil and gas, healthcare, accounting, manufacturing and engineering industries, facilitating temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire placements. The business may be reached at 832-974-4652 or at atworknwhouston.com.

AtWork was recently ranked No. 363 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® ranking and No. 106 in their Fastest Growing Franchises ranking. The company was also ranked No. 18 in the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, in addition to receiving a Franchise Times Top 200+ ranking five years in a row. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) recognized AtWork as being one of the largest staffing companies based on revenues, as well as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the U.S. in 2018, and Inc. Magazine ranked AtWork on its Inc. 5000 annual list for the fifth consecutive year, placing the company at No. 3,643.

