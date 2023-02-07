AtWork Group Opens New Office in Kalamazoo, Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, today announced the opening of its new office in Kalamazoo, Michigan, extending the company's overall reach in the upper midwestern United States. The location is operated by franchise owner Lukus Handshoe, and it is located at 4430 S. Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan, 49008.

"I'm so excited to see Lukus Handshoe join the AtWork family in Kalamazoo, Michigan," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "Lukus has combined his successful experience in the staffing industry with AtWork's award-winning staffing franchise concept to be "AtWork For You" for both clients and talent in Kalamazoo. I have no doubt Lukus and his team are going to make a tremendously positive impact on their community!"

The city of Kalamazoo is the crossroads of Western Michigan where I-94 and 131 intersect. It is well known as a major international pharmaceutical and life sciences center; however, it is home to a diverse mix of light industrial companies, several restaurants and retail shops, as well as Western Michigan University. AtWork aims to make a positive impact on the local community by offering meaningful opportunities to people, giving back in the community, and striving to be the preferred staffing provider for the area's leading companies.

"Helping people has always been a passion of mine," said Handshoe. "There is no greater satisfaction than making a positive impact on people's lives, assisting companies with obtaining their most valuable asset, and giving back to the communities that we serve. We are AtWork For You, and we are excited to bring AtWork Personnel to the great city of Kalamazoo."

The business will primarily serve the light industrial, retail and restaurant industries, facilitating temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire placements. The business can be reached at 269-215-0552 or AtWork.com/kalamazoo.

