AtWork Group Opens New Office in Mid-Town Manhattan

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today the opening of its new office in Mid-Town Manhattan, establishing the company's presence within the New York City metro area. The franchise location is owned and operated by experienced human resources leader LaTonia Pouncey and will offer staffing solutions to New York City, Edison, Piscataway, Woodbridge, New Jersey and surrounding communities.

"We're excited to put down roots in the New York City area and we're looking forward to developing and strengthening our presence within the city and surrounding communities," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "LaTonia's extensive business experience, paired with the tools and resources of AtWork's national franchise network, will show clients and job seekers alike why AtWork has been consistently named a Best of Staffing award winner!"

The new franchise is located at 1120 Avenue of the Americas, 4th Floor, New York, New York and will provide staffing services to clients in the technical, human resources, marketing, accounting, finance and construction industries, facilitating temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire placements. The business may be reached at 212-871-1221 or at atwork.com/manhattan.

AtWork was recently ranked No. 363 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® ranking and No. 106 in their Fastest Growing Franchises ranking. The company was also ranked No. 18 in the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, in addition to receiving a Franchise Times Top 200+ ranking five years in a row. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) recognized AtWork as being one of the largest staffing companies based on revenues, as well as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the U.S. in 2019, and Inc. Magazine ranked AtWork on its Inc. 5000 annual list for the fifth consecutive year, placing the company at No. 3,643.

