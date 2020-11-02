AtWork Group Opens New Office in the Greater Miami Area

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today the opening of its new office in the Miami, Florida area, extending the company's overall reach in the state of Florida. The location is owned and operated by Jean W. Pierre Louis, a veteran multi-disciplinary business professional.

"We're so excited about this expansion into Miami and are looking forward to developing a strong presence in such a beautiful city," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "By coupling Jean's experience with the knowledge, tools, and resources of AtWork's national franchise network, clients and associates alike will be able to realize why AtWork has been named a Best of Staffing award winner for 5+ years!"

"It's super exciting to be able to open a business that helps you make both job seekers and clients happy," said Jean W. Pierre Louis, owner of AtWork Miami Shores. "It feels great to help people and I'm thankful to be a part of AtWork in order to make that possible."

The new office is located at 1630 NE 148th Street Miami, Florida 33181 and will be placing candidates into light industrial, manufacturing, warehouse, administrative, and clerical positions. The business may be reached at 305-974-4541 or by visiting AtWork.com/MiamiShores.

AtWork Group has been ranked in: Staffing Industry Analysts' report on the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States, Franchise Business Review's Top Innovative Franchises, Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000.

