AtWork Group Opens New Office in the Greater Nashville, Tennessee Area

NAHSVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today the opening of its new office in the Nashville, Tennessee area, extending the company's overall reach in the state of Tennessee. The location is owned and operated by Mike Kull, a veteran sales and marketing professional.

"With this expansion into Nashville we're looking forward to developing a strong presence in Middle Tennessee," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "By coupling Mike's experience with the knowledge, tools, and resources of AtWork's national franchise network, clients and associates alike will be able to realize why AtWork has been named a Best of Staffing award winner for 5+ years!"

"I am looking forward to helping the people in my community connect with the many job opportunities available in the greater Nashville area," said Mike Kull, owner of AtWork South Nashville. "I absolutely love the idea of making these connections!"

The new office is located at 3011 Harrah Dr., Suite M, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174 and will be placing candidates into light industrial, manufacturing, warehouse, administrative, and clerical positions. The business may be reached at 615-392-5359 or by visiting AtWork.com/SouthNashville.

AtWork Group has been ranked in: Staffing Industry Analysts' report on the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States, Franchise Business Review's Top Innovative Franchises, Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000.

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tenn. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries, AtWork specializes in three lines of service – AtWork Personnel, AtWork Medical and AtWork Search. There are locations across 27 states, with the goal to reach 325 by 2029. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. The company facilitated 50,000 hires last year. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkfranchise.com.

