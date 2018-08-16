AtWork Group Ranked as One of the Largest Industrial Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today that it has been ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Largest Industrial Staffing Firms in the United States in its 2018 annual report. Ranked by revenue, AtWork was listed at number 18 of 40 staffing firms that generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue for 2017.

"AtWork is excited to be recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts once again as one of the largest industrial staffing firms in the United States," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "Our growth is fueled by our mission, to be AtWork For You. This focus on service allows us to continually be recognized by our clients and job seekers for the outstanding experience that comes from working with our branches."

AtWork was recently ranked No. 88 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® ranking and No. 106 in their Fastest Growing Franchises ranking. The company was also ranked No. 18 in the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, in addition to receiving a Franchise Times Top 200+ ranking five years in a row. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) recognized AtWork as being one of the largest staffing companies based on revenues, as well as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the U.S. in 2018, and Inc. Magazine ranked AtWork on its Inc. 5000 annual list for the fifth consecutive year, placing the company at No. 3,643.

About AtWork Group



AtWork Group is an award-winning and nationally-known franchisor of staffing services including AtWork Personnel Services, AtWork Medical Services, and AtWork Search Group under the umbrella of the AtWork Group. The company was founded in 1986, and today, AtWork has grown to be cited as one of Staffing Industry Analysts' top U.S. staffing firms. AtWork Group's remarkable growth is fueled by the vision of founders John and Glenda Hall: think ahead, create opportunity, give exceptional support to franchise offices, and always look for the better way, every day. For more information, visit www.atwork.com or call 800-383-0804.

