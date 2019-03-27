AtWork Group Ranked on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchises of 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group has been recognized as a top franchise opportunity by Franchise Gator for 2019. Claiming a spot on the directory's Top 100 Franchises of 2019, this marks AtWork Group's fourth consecutive year on the esteemed list.

Announcing this list annually to help potential franchise owners identify opportunities, Franchise Gator's Top 100 ranking measures the quality of a franchise system over time. Rankings are mostly based on a formula created from various pieces of the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) that focus on financial stability, growth, transparency, engagement, continuity and sustainability.

"It's an honor to once again be included on this prestigious list," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "We owe our inclusion to the dedication of our franchise owners and corporate team, who always evolve and adapt to economic and hiring shifts while also delivering world-class service to our clients and employees every day. This steadfast commitment to service will allow us to continue to be a leading force in the staffing industry and recruit the best possible franchise owners into our system."

AtWork Group is a national staffing franchise that provides temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services for companies across a variety of industries. The company facilitated 50,000 hires in 2018 through three distinct service lines: AtWork Personnel – which focuses on administrative and light industrial jobs, AtWork Medical – which specializes in medical, home health care and senior care professionals, and AtWork Search – an executive recruitment service that specializes in management-level professionals across a variety of industries. Always striving to be "AtWork for You," the staffing franchise differentiates itself with its focus on service and family-style environment.

AtWork Group was recently ranked in: Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000.

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

