AtWork Group Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Recuiting Firms

Forbes worked with analytics firm Statista to compile the list of 250 professional search firms, which place employees in roles with less than $100,000 in annual income. To determine the best firms, Statista surveyed 30,000 recruiters and 4,500 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies within the last three years, asking each to nominate up to ten recruiting firms. Over 14,500 nominations were collected, and firms with the most recommendations ranked the highest.

AtWork was ranked #144 in this year's list.

"We are so excited to be featured in Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms for 2018," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "It remains AtWork's goal to live by our mission, to be 'AtWork For You,' and provide exceptional recruiting services to our employees throughout the country."

AtWork was recently ranked No. 88 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® ranking and No. 106 in their Fastest Growing Franchises ranking. The company was also ranked No. 18 in the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, in addition to receiving a Franchise Times Top 200+ ranking five years in a row. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) recognized AtWork as being one of the largest staffing companies based on revenues, as well as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the U.S. in 2017, and Inc. Magazine ranked AtWork on its Inc. 5000 annual list for the fourth consecutive year, placing the company at No. 2,790.

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an award-winning and nationally-known franchisor of staffing services including AtWork Personnel Services, AtWork Medical Services, and AtWork Search Group under the umbrella of the AtWork Group. The company was founded in 1986, and today, AtWork has grown to be cited as one of Staffing Industry Analysts' top U.S. staffing firms. AtWork Group's remarkable growth is fueled by the vision of founders John and Glenda Hall: think ahead, create opportunity, give exceptional support to franchise offices, and always look for the better way, every day. For more information, visit www.atwork.com or call 800-383-0804.

