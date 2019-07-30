AtWork Group Takes Pride in 13 Percent Year Over Year Sales Growth in Q2 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on 25 years of experience, AtWork Group , one of the nation's largest and fastest growing staffing franchises, increased its Q2 year-over-year sales growth by 13.61 percent from 2018 to 2019.

Continuing the momentum of Q1, AtWork has experienced double-digit growth this quarter. The company expects year-over-year growth to only increase. AtWork will expand its nationwide footprint as the brand looks to add franchise locations in cities including Lubbock, Des Moines, Little Rock, Odessa, Greenville and El Centro.

"We've seen yet another quarter of double-digit growth and we're excited to remain on track for our target 15 percent year over year growth for 2019," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "AtWork is serving the needs of our talent and clients, not only from a growth perspective, but from a customer-service perspective. Our internal Net Promoter Scoring hits industry leading levels. This combination of unparalleled service and accelerated growth is the direct result of our continued focus on AtWork's mission, to be 'AtWork For You' every day."

There is a growing need for staffing services for both job applicants and companies. This growing need, in combination with the strength and capacity of AtWork is exemplified by the success of the current franchise owners. AtWork facilitated 50,000 hires in 2018 and doubled its gross revenue over the past three previous years, from $164 million in 2015 to $360 million at the end of 2018.

AtWork currently has more than 75 locations across the United States. An initial investment for AtWork ranges from $154,000 – $231,000. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit atworkfranchise.com.

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries, AtWork specializes in three lines of service – AtWork Personnel, AtWork Medical and AtWork Search. There are 75 locations across 27 states, with the goal to reach 325 by 2029. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. The company facilitated 50,000 hires last year. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkfranchise.com.

