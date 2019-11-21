AtWork Group Takes Pride in 15 Percent Year Over Year Sales Growth in Q3 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on 25 years of experience, AtWork Group , one of the nation's largest and fastest growing staffing franchises, increased its Q3 year-over-year sales growth by more than 15 percent from 2018 to 2019. Also, it increased its new clients by 179 over the same period.

Continuing the double-digit momentum of Q2, AtWork has experienced continued increased growth this quarter. The company expects year-over-year growth to only increase. AtWork will expand its nationwide footprint as the brand looks to add franchise locations in cities including Springfield, Ohio, Chattanooga, Tenn., and Santa Rosa, Calif.

"We are so excited to celebrate another quarter of AtWork's continuous growth. Our third quarter year-over-year sales growth has increased by more than 15 percent in 2019 with 179 new clients too, well exceeding our quarterly goal," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "AtWork strives to exceed the expectations of our talent and clients from both a growth and a human-centric perspective. This combination of unparalleled dedication and perpetual growth is the direct result of our dedication to AtWork's mission to be 'AtWork For You' every day."

There is a growing need for staffing services for both job applicants and companies. This growing need, in combination with the strength and capacity of AtWork is exemplified by the success of the current franchise owners. AtWork facilitated 50,000 hires in 2018 and doubled its gross revenue over the past three previous years, from $164 million in 2015 to $360 million at the end of 2018.

AtWork currently has locations across 27 states the United States. An initial investment for AtWork ranges from $154,000 – $231,000. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit atworkfranchise.com.

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tenn. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries, AtWork specializes in three lines of service – AtWork Personnel, AtWork Medical and AtWork Search. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkfranchise.com.

SOURCE AtWork Group