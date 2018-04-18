AtWork Group's Frank Sprinkles Recognized as a Rockstar Franchisee by Franchise Business Review

"Frank is one of our most tenured franchisees and our biggest rock star," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "It's an honor to see Frank recognized in this way and we look forward to seeing him, and his daughter Shannon, continue to be AtWork for all of their clients and employees throughout the greater Kansas City, Missouri area!"

"I very much appreciate having been chosen as a Franchisee Rockstar," said Sprinkles. "As a business owner for 25 years, I am proud to be a part of AtWork Group. It's leadership, awareness, and support work to move the franchise forward and attract and place the right people, with the right skills, in a complex staffing world."

The 50 Rockstars recognized were nominated by their franchise brand leadership as a franchisee who sets an admirable example when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community.

"There are so many fantastic success stories out there; it was painful to narrow our list down to just 50 Rockstar Franchisees," said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review. "There were hundreds of deserving business owners. In the end, we picked 50 individuals that really stood out. Franchisees that not only excel in their businesses but provide strong leadership within their franchise organizations and their local communities."

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an award-winning and nationally-known franchisor of staffing services including AtWork Personnel Services, AtWork Medical Services, and AtWork Search Group under the umbrella of the AtWork Group. The company was founded in 1986, and today, AtWork has grown to be cited as one of Staffing Industry Analysts' top U.S. staffing firms. AtWork Group's remarkable growth is fueled by the vision of founders John and Glenda Hall: think ahead, create opportunity, give exceptional support to franchise offices, and always look for the better way, every day. For more information, visit www.atwork.com or call 800-383-0804.

