AtWork Group's Las Vegas Franchise Tacks on Phoenix and Tyler Locations

PHOENIX, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing staffing franchises, announced today the addition of new offices in Phoenix and Tyler, adding to its presence in the area. The new branches will offer staffing solutions for the communities of the greater Phoenix area and Maricopa County as well as the greater Tyler area and Smith County.

The new locations will be led by Kelly Young and CJ Rodriquez, who have over forty years of combined staffing industry experience, most recently spearheading the success of AtWork's Las Vegas branch. The duo's goal is to continue to infuse themselves in the local communities and provide a solid foundation for the area's employees and businesses to grow and develop. In turn, this will allow new employees the opportunity to provide a solid financial future for their families.

"We are excited to see one of AtWork's most successful franchisees expand its business to make Arizona's and Texas's economies grow, mimicking the accomplishments it's seen in Las Vegas," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "America's fifth largest city is also one of the best staffing markets and we're eager to bring our best-in-industry service to Phoenix. Also, Tyler is an economic hub in northeast Texas, so we will hit the ground running here too. Having the opportunity to help the economic development in these states is exciting."

The new Phoenix office is located at 2432 W Peoria Ave. Suite 1285 and the new Tyler office is located at 5528 Old Bullard Rd. Suite 109. It will provide staffing assistance to the healthcare, professional, commercial and government industries facilitating temporary, temp-to-hire and full-time placements. The Phoenix business may be reached at (602) 242-0444 and Tyler may be reached at (903) 508-4925.

AtWork Group was recently ranked in: Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000.

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries, AtWork specializes in three lines of service – AtWork Personnel, AtWork Medical and AtWork Search. There are 75 locations across 27 states, with the goal to reach 325 by 2029. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. The company facilitated 50,000 hires last year. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkfranchise.com.

