AtWork Opens New Office in Denver, Colorado

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today the opening of its new office in Denver, Colorado, the franchise's first Colorado location. The location is owned and operated by Ivanna Guerra, a staffing industry veteran.

"We're excited about this expansion into the state of Colorado, and we're looking forward to developing a strong presence in Denver," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "By coupling Ivanna's experience with the knowledge, tools, and resources of AtWork's national franchise network, clients and associates alike will be able to realize why AtWork has been named a Best of Staffing award winner for 5+ years!"

"We're looking to make a difference one day at a time," said Ivanna Guerra, owner of AtWork Denver Tech Center. "Our goal is to create opportunities for local markets while changing the lives of our candidates every day!"

The new office is located at 7350 E Progress Place, Suite 100, Greenwood Village, CO 80138, and will be placing candidates into light industrial, professional, IT, and clerical positions. The business may be reached at 720-826-0687 or by visiting AtWork.com/DenverTechCenter.

AtWork Group was recently ranked in: Staffing Industry Analysts' 2019 report on the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States, Franchise Business Review's Top Innovative Franchises, Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000.

