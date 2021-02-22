AtWork Opens New Office in Greater Baltimore Area

BALTIMORE, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today the opening of its new office in Ellicott City, Maryland, extending its national reach to nearly 100 units in 28 states. The location is owned and operated by Ruby and Vaughn Harvey. Ruby is a former Senior Executive for the US Department of Veterans Affairs and Vaughn is highly regarded psychotherapist in the local area.

"With this expansion into the Ellicott City we're looking forward to developing a strong presence in the greater Baltimore area," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork. "By coupling motivated professionals like Ruby and Vaughn with the knowledge, tools, and resources of AtWork's national franchise network, clients and associates alike will be able to realize why AtWork is consistently recognized as a leader in the staffing industry."

"We are very excited to join the AtWork family," said Ms. Harvey. "I believe that we can help America's workforce return to full employment following the many challenges brought about because of COVID-19."

The new office is location at 3505 Ellicott Mills Drive, Suite C1 Ellicott City, Maryland 21043 and will be placing candidates into administrative, call center, light industrial, manufacturing, and professional positions. The business may be reached at 410-203-1714 or by visiting AtWork.com/EllicottCity.

AtWork Group was recently ranked in: Staffing Industry Analysts' 2019 report on the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States, Franchise Business Review's Top Innovative Franchises, Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000.

