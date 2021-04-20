AtWork Opens New Office in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today the opening of its new office in Marietta, Georgia, extending the company's overall reach in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The location is owned and operated by Brian Ragland, a veteran of the pharmaceutical and management consulting industries and is located at 1395 South Marietta Parkway, 300-228, Marietta, Georgia 30067.

"We are ecstatic to see AtWork grow in the Atlanta area under Brian's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking franchise owners like Brian and the expertise, tools and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. It is no mystery why the company continues to rank among the best staffing franchises in the nation and thrive in the country's largest cities."

Citing his desire to positively impact his community Ragland's goal is to be the leader in the staffing industry in the Atlanta area. "I'm proud and excited to be a part of AtWork," said Ragland. "My capable, client-focused team and I are eager to begin providing workforce solutions and being the difference maker for job seekers in Cobb County!"

The new office will provide staffing services to the light industrial, clerical, healthcare industries facilitating temporary, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 770-625-7844 or by visiting AtWork.com/Marietta

SOURCE AtWork Group

