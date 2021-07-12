AtWork Opens New Office in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today the opening of its new office in Overland Park, Kansas, the company's first in the state of Kansas. The location is owned and operated by staffing veteran Josee Minero and is located at 6731 West 121st Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66209.

"We're so happy to see AtWork enter the state of Kansas under Josee's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking franchise owners like Josee and the expertise, tools and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. It is no mystery why the company continues to rank among the best staffing franchises in the nation and thrive across the country."

Pointing to the COVID-19 pandemic that postponed the opening of the branch in 2020, Minero was excited to be getting the business fully open. "We are pleased to offer our expertise to employers in the Overland Park area, as well as Johnson and Wyandotte counties," said Minero. "The pandemic may have slowed us down in 2020, but we're back on track and ready to get to work!"

The new office will provide staffing services to the light industrial, manufacturing, skilled labor, clerical, administrative and accounting industries facilitating temporary, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 913-221-0677 or by visiting AtWork.com/OverlandPark.

SOURCE AtWork Group

Related Links

https://atwork.com/

