AtWork Opens the Door to a New Era of Franchise Ownership with "AtWork Professional"

New fully remote, low-cost franchise model expands franchise ownership opportunities and meets the evolving needs of today's workforce

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork®, an award-winning staffing agency franchise, is proud to announce the launch of AtWork Professional, a first of its kind franchise category debuting this year that reflects the changing dynamics of the modern workforce and the growing demand for specialized talent. Designed as a low-cost franchise opportunity, AtWork Professional eliminates the need for a brick-and-mortar location and can be operated independently without the need for additional staff, making it an accessible and flexible franchise model.

This innovative concept has been years in the making, as AtWork carefully evaluated workforce trends, franchisee needs, and the increasing demand for professional-level staffing solutions. By removing traditional geographic constraints, AtWork Professional opens the door for seasoned professionals to become franchise owners with a top-rated franchise while utilizing their existing personal networks to recruit and place professional level talent into meaningful, career-driven opportunities.

"AtWork has always been a staffing franchise about people, relationships, and understanding where the job market is headed," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "AtWork Professional is an exciting and necessary next step for our brand. It allows us to stay innovative, meet the evolving expectations of today's workforce, and attract a new generation of franchise owners who bring deep professional expertise to the table. We see the trends, and we're proud to be delivering a solution that benefits franchisees, employers, and job seekers alike."

AtWork Professional is designed to appeal to entrepreneurs with backgrounds in professional fields who are seeking flexible business ownership with a low-cost franchise, without the overhead of a physical office. Franchise owners will focus on placing professional-level talent into career opportunities, offering a more specialized staffing solution while maintaining AtWork's people-first approach.

"AtWork Professional represents thoughtful growth," Leverant added. "Our team of employment professionals, took the time to do this right, ensuring the model aligns with our values and delivers long-term opportunity for franchise owners and the communities they serve."

AtWork Professional will launch with a focused set of specialized staffing categories designed to meet growing demand across professional and skilled sectors. These categories will include areas such as information technology, engineering, accounting and finance, marketing and creative, human resources, healthcare administration, and other professional services where industry knowledge and trusted relationships are essential.

For more information about AtWork Professional and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.atwork.com/franchise/.

About AtWork

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise. For more than 30 years, leading companies from across the nation have trusted AtWork to recruit the best talent. Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest and Best Staffing Firms to work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise, AtWork can staff an entire production facility or provide temporary support that keeps businesses thriving. AtWork's dedication and unparalleled service earned them Clearly Rated's Best of Staffing® award for client and talent satisfaction. Additionally, the franchise's growth and support for its franchisees have secured them a place on Franchise Business Review's (FBR) Top 200 Franchise ranking for seven years in a row and is in the FBR Hall of Fame for 10+ years of stellar performance. AtWork is also ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 400, and Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. To learn more about AtWork's services, visit https://www.atwork.com/.

Media Contact:

Lu Dumas

[email protected]

954.893.9150

SOURCE AtWork