AtWork President and COO Jason Leverant Elected to the Board of Directors of the American Staffing Association

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today that its President and COO Jason Leverant has been elected to the Board of Directors of the American Staffing Association. The slate of directors, including Leverant, was voted on by the board during its meeting at Staffing World®, the ASA annual convention and expo.

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. The Board of Directors, which is made up of representatives from both independent firms and national companies, provides guidance for these nationwide efforts.

"I'm so excited to be invited to serve on the ASA Board of Directors," said Leverant. I've volunteered extensively with the ASA over the last 15 years to help elevate the temporary staffing industry, and I'm excited to be placed in role that I can have an even greater impact on this front!"

"In the midst of economic uncertainty and a historic labor shortage, the ASA and its board of directors will continue to highlight the important roles that the staffing and recruiting industry plays as enablers of talent and providers of talent solutions and services to organizations across every sector," said Richard Wahlquist, President and CEO of ASA. "ASA's volunteers and staff are excited to work with our new board chair, Threase Baker, as we focus on creating more opportunities for growth in the staffing and recruiting industry."

The complete list of ASA board members can be found at AmericanStaffing.net.

