AtWork SoCal Celebrates Five Years Serving Southern California Employers

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning pays off: When COVID-19 put a hard stop to traditional hiring activities, AtWork SoCal activated emergency protocols, enabling the Southern California staffing provider to operate with 100-percent web-based candidate recruiting and onboarding technologies, remote work options, physical protections and staggered shifts.

"Our team, clients' and candidates' flexibility, and early adoption of technology, enabled our company to thrive in this uncertain environment," said AtWork SoCal's managing director. "We are proud of and grateful to our associates and clients who went #BACKTOWORK during uncertain times, carrying out essential jobs many previously took for granted."

AtWork SoCal also revamped its communications methods to meet community needs and stay in touch.

"Instead of direct sales pitches in person, we sent a series of informational electronic communications with timely COVID-19 information to local businesses," said AtWork SoCal's director of marketing. "For everyone's safety, we eliminated in-person interviews and job applications, moving entirely to web-based video communications and a paperless onboarding system."

According to the company, the Inland Empire and San Diego job markets are quickly evolving. As government subsidies and extra unemployment benefits phase out, candidates are re-entering the labor force. But they are not doing so at a pace sufficient enough to meet employer demand. Many workers still face challenges including access to child care, a health-compromised person lives with them, or they don't feel safe enough to return to work.

"Over the past few weeks we noted a shift in Southern California employment trends from a shortage of available jobs during the early pandemic stages to a relative shortage of available candidates," said AtWork's director of operations and HR. "Employers should consider adjustments to their typical recruiting methods and starting pay to attract the best candidates. Employees on the fence about returning to work should keep in mind this imbalance is temporary and take advantage of work opportunities sooner rather than later."

We're Hiring! AtWork SoCal seeks experienced staffing industry veterans: www.atworksocal.com | 951-297-3591.

SOURCE AtWork Group

Related Links

http://www.atwork.com

