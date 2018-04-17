ATX Appoints Industry Veterans to Sales and Marketing Leadership Positions

"These new appointments amplify our commitment to customer-led innovation and global expansion, as service providers around the world usher in faster, smarter and more flexible networks designed to support today's digitally empowered consumer and workplace," said Charlie Vogt, CEO of ATX Networks. "These highly-accomplished leaders bring a formidable combination of customer-first values and a continuous drive for innovation. Their experience and winning attitudes will complement and enhance ATX's ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to provide quality, innovative products to the marketplace."

Ben Newell, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer. Since joining ATX in 2000, Newell has acquired extensive technical knowledge and developed valuable relationships within the cable television industry – influencing ATX's direction and strategy, fostering strategic customer and OEM partnerships, and leading to multiple acquisitions over the past decade. Today's appointment is a culmination of Newell's deep understanding of ATX's product suite, his proven leadership abilities and his demonstrated success facilitating long-term business relationships. Newell will be working closely with the CEO to accelerate and execute the company's vision and strategy while pursuing new partnerships and a variety of growth initiatives.

John Ryan, Chief Sales Officer. With 32 years of sales and customer support experience and a history of developing successful, dynamic sales organizations and delivering results, Ryan joins ATX as its global sales leader. Throughout his career, Ryan has been a growth-focused leader recognized for fostering strong client partnerships centered on innovation and expectations. As Chief Sales Officer, Ryan is tasked with expanding the reach of the company's optical access and media distribution portfolio through ATX's global sales and services resources. Prior to joining ATX, Ryan served as Vice President of Americas Sales with GENBAND, now Ribbon Communications, where he was instrumental in the growth of the company's IP infrastructure and enterprise software solutions.

Jeff Liening, Senior Vice President of North America Sales. Liening brings to ATX more than 27 years of customer-facing sales experience from the communications service provider and media and entertainment business sectors. Liening will lead the company's largest region, developing new business opportunities and delivering solutions customized to customer needs. Prior to joining ATX, Liening led North America Sales and Services for Imagine Communications, where he was instrumental in the growth of next-generation ad management, networking and media access solutions with multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), and satellite and media broadcasters. Liening has held a variety of sales leadership roles with GENBAND, Sycamore Networks, Lucent Technologies, Ascend Communications and Cascade Communications. He began his career with the U.S. Department of Defense (U.S. Air Force).

Kim Lee, Executive Vice President of Marketing. A marketing and communications leader for more than 25 years, Lee is recognized for enabling growth and transforming global brands for IT, telecommunications and media broadcasting companies through high-impact messaging and customer-focused marketing programs. In this role, Lee is responsible for implementing global marketing strategies that will elevate the company's brand and build stronger connections between ATX and its customers, partners and employees. Lee brings deep technical understanding to the role, having worked in the advanced wireless, optical, IP and signaling technology fields. Prior to joining ATX, Lee led the extensive corporate re-brand of Harris Broadcast, launching two new brand identities – Imagine Communications and GatesAir – and held strategic leadership positions with GENBAND, Santera Systems and Ericsson.

"The talented executive team assembled at ATX will accelerate the execution of our strategy to drive an entrepreneurial culture of growth and customer service — while raising the bar on innovation and transformation," Vogt said. "With 35 years of innovation and our recent acquisitions of InnoTrans and Pico Digital, I couldn't be more excited about the global ATX team and what we can accomplish together by delivering market-defining solutions that will enable our customers to meet expanding capacity requirements and satisfy evolving media consumption patterns."

ATX is a technology leader of optical and media access platforms, connecting smart devices to intelligent networks. With more than 7 million products deployed in 75 countries, ATX solutions deliver 2,500 terabytes of mission-critical content every second of every day for the world's most admired cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers. ATX has development and support facilities in Ontario, California, Texas, Florida, Germany and Taiwan.

