ATX Introduces Digital DWDM Optical Gateway Platform

The 1RU DLX supports two DLX40 modules, each of which enables cable companies to cost-effectively aggregate up to 40 wavelengths (80 wavelengths in total) across optical access links of up to 60 kilometers in length. The modular and futureproof GigaWave DLX provides cable operators with maximum flexibility by supporting Remote PHY (R-PHY) and Remote MACPHY (R-MACPHY) Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), as well as Passive Optical Network (PON), Small Cell/5G and enterprise business services.

The GigaWave DLX40, which is making its commercial debut at this week's ANGA COM conference and exhibition in Cologne, Germany, also enables MSOs to leverage the advantages of digital optics over analog, including transporting signals over longer distances, support for additional wavelengths and other benefits associated with deep fiber architectures.

"MSOs require innovative and disruptive broadband access technologies to respond to an increasingly competitive consumer and commercial enterprise market," said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of ATX Networks. "We are assisting our cable operator partners to evolve their linear analog networks to IP-based, software-defined digital networks designed and architected to support full-duplex speeds of 10Gbps and higher. I think it's safe to say, we have entered the Gigabit Era."

The DLX modules are paired with the Digital Link Extender Remote (DLR), an all-passive, field-hardened unit that resides in the outside plant. The headend- or hub-located DLX integrates traditionally independent subsystems into a single solution, reducing power, operating cost and complexity, while enhancing reliability and operational simplicity. An additional benefit of the platform is that the built-in optical path redundancy support of the DLX and DLR eliminates the need for MSOs to double the number of switch/router interfaces for high-availability services.

The ATX GigaWave platform is technology agnostic and capable of supporting a variety of DWDM transport solutions across a number of fiber architectures, including non-redundant links and links longer than 100 kilometers. MSOs are deploying software-defined, distributed architectures to enable a variety of new services and increase network capacity.

ATX's GigaWave DLX has been selected by a marquee MSO in North America as an integral part of its next-generation DAA initiative. Deployments are scheduled to begin in the fall.

The capabilities and benefits of the GigaWave DLX40 will be explored in a conference session at ANGA COM. The presentation, DWDM Transport Solutions for the New Digital Access Network, details how MSOs can simultaneously expand the capacity, improve the reliability and reduce the operational complexity of their HFC infrastructures. The discussion will be led by ATX Senior Director of Business Development Paul Whittlesey on June 13 at 4:45 PM. For additional information about the GigaWave DLX, visit ATX at ANGA COM (Stand G13, Hall 7).

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is disrupting the future of broadband access. Every second of every day, our market-leading and award-winning solutions shuttle more than 2,500 terabytes of data between smart devices and intelligent networks. ATX is teaming with the world's most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to usher in a new generation of ubiquitous gigabit broadband. For further information, visit ATX at www.atxnetworks.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.

