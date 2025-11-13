ATX Networks' Areca Energy Storage Modules Recognized by NFPA for Safe, Low-Risk Deployment

NFPA 855 Updates Remove Fire Safety Compliance Burden for Hybrid Supercapacitor-Based Energy Storage Systems

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATX Networks, a global innovation leader in broadband access and media distribution, is pleased to announce a significant regulatory milestone for its Areca™ family of energy storage modules. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA®) has formally recognized hybrid supercapacitor technology in its updated NFPA 855 standard, exempting Areca modules from the stringent fire safety compliance requirements typically applied to other energy storage systems.

This landmark revision underscores the safety and reliability of hybrid supercapacitors, positioning Areca as a future-forward solution for communications providers seeking to modernize their backup power infrastructure without the added complexity and cost of fire mitigation systems.

"The NFPA's recognition of hybrid supercapacitors is a game-changer," said Matt Kuester, VP of Energy Products at ATX Networks. "It validates our commitment to delivering energy storage solutions that not only outperform legacy technologies but also simplify deployment and reduce total cost of ownership."

"Reliability and sustainability are growing priorities for broadband service providers," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President of Broadband Access and Home Networking Research at Dell'Oro Group. "Energy storage solutions that can offer safe, clean and efficient backup energy while also eliminating the need for expensive safety precautions will be essential in helping cable, mobile and other telecommunications companies achieve their sustainability goals."

While hybrid supercapacitors are now recognized by the NFPA as inherently safe and exempt from stringent fire safety compliance, traditional energy storage technologies require rigorous regulatory oversight. As outlined in the NFPA 855 standard, lithium-ion battery installations must include explosion mitigation and thermal runaway control systems. In contrast, ATX's Areca modules, powered by hybrid supercapacitor technology, offer a clean, stable, long-lasting alternative that eliminates the need for costly fire suppression infrastructure and complex hazard mitigation protocols.

"Organizations across industries rely on the NFPA to set the benchmark for safe energy storage practices," said Julie Davis, VP of Energy Sales at ATX Networks. "With hybrid supercapacitors now recognized as inherently safe, businesses can confidently deploy Areca modules without the need for costly fire suppression systems or complex hazard mitigation strategies. This not only streamlines implementation but also provides peace of mind and operational efficiency that legacy technologies simply can't match."

Engineered for longevity, Areca modules deliver over 20,000 discharge/recharge cycles across a 20-year lifespan, offering a virtually maintenance-free alternative to traditional batteries. Independent lab testing in 2023 confirmed the safety and performance of Areca's hybrid supercapacitor technology, further reinforcing its value as a set-and-forget solution for critical infrastructure.

The NFPA's recognition also paves the way for broader regulatory acceptance. Hybrid supercapacitor products are under consideration for inclusion in the next edition of the International Fire Code, signaling growing momentum for safer, smarter energy storage.

For more information, visit www.atx.com.

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is an innovation leader in broadband access, media distribution and sustainable energy storage. ATX's market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand and in compliance with environmental standards. ATX partners with the world's most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to improve people's lives by enabling affordable and reliable broadband connectivity and media content for everyone, everywhere. For further information, visit ATX at https://atx.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ATX Networks