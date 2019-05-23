ATX to Showcase Agile Innovation Solutions at ANGA COM 2019

DALLAS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATX Networks, disrupting the future of broadband access, will be showcasing a variety of innovative and forward-looking access networking and media distribution solutions at ANGA COM 2019, taking place June 4-6 in Cologne, Germany. The event also marks the debut of ATX's GigaXtend™ family of hardline taps and passives, next-generation outside plant solutions designed to enable MSOs to maximize the performance of today's HFC network, while positioning cable operators to seamlessly extend the bandwidth capabilities of their HFC networks to 2GHz and beyond.

"European cable and satellite operators require high-performance and reliable solutions that provide the flexibility and agility needed to adapt to evolving consumption patterns and unexpected technology shifts in a cost-effective manner," said Jeff Liening, Chief Sales Officer at ATX Networks. "ANGA COM 2019 provides ATX with the perfect venue for reaching one of the most vibrant and important service provider communities with products and solutions that push the innovation envelope, and position them to be competitive forces in the gigabit broadband economy we now live in."

ATX has selected ANGA COM for the official launch of GigaXtend taps and passives, which the company introduced earlier this week. GigaXtend represents a generational leap over current technology and provides MSOs with a futureproof path to Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD). The company will celebrate the new product launch with a Champagne reception open to all attendees at its stand (#13 Hall 7) on June 4 and 5 at 16:30.

Access networking products on display in the ATX stand include the company's groundbreaking GigaWave™ DLX, a highly-integrated multi-wavelength digital optics platform designed to enable MSOs, utilities, wireless carrier and other service providers to gracefully and cost-effectively accommodate the explosion of bandwidth growth in access networks. Designed to conserve headend space, the ATX ChromaFlex high-density optical transport platform is capable of handling up to 32 wavelengths per fiber. For OBI-free RFoG repeaters, migration to Node+0, and node segmentation, the I-HUB field-hardened outdoor optical hub features two load-sharing power supplies, two large fiber trays, remote monitoring and control, and 10 application module slots. RF management solutions on display offer DOCSIS 3.1 compliance to 1.218GHz and will include the fully integrated MAXNET II Platinum Series utilizing MCX/F connectors, and the F- and BNC-connector-based SignalOn Series.

ATX will also be showcasing its GigaPass™ RF R-PHY Video Engine for the first time in Europe. The innovative solution features a modular design and market-leading density that delivers up to 320 processed QAMs in a single RU. It is the ideal solution for enabling MSOs looking to migrate to a distributed access architecture (DAA) model without incurring the cost of implementing complex CCAP video cores, as well as enabling MSOs to address video encryption licensing and interoperability issues that threaten to delay their transition to DAA.

For media distribution, ATX will feature the MD16 satellite gateway and UCrypt IP-to-PAL (IP2PAL) cable gateway. As the foundation for the delivery of cable, satellite, and IPTV content in MDUs, hospitals, hotels, and various enterprise locations, the 5-RU MD16 replaces racks of equipment and eliminates the need for set-top boxes (STBs), modulators, and other external equipment. To meet the demand for anywhere, anytime video, the unit offers IP output, streaming capability, and a DOCSIS platform. The UCrypt IP2PAL ingests programs in IP format and retransmits them in analogue PAL/NTSC RF output. The gateway is ideal for distributing analogue RF in bulk MDU, hospitality, or commercial accounts where legacy TVs are deployed.

Highlighted encoding solutions include the professional-grade PD1000 HD encoder modulation system. The system allows users to encode HD, SD, and HD-SDI signals in MPEG-2 or H.264 formats, all in a single rack unit. The system supports real-time encoding, while offering the flexibility of two, four, six or eight HDMI (in-the-clear), HD-SDI, component, and composite (closed captioning) inputs.

For a demonstration of ATX's agile innovation technology on display at ANGA COM or to speak with a representative, please visit Stand #13 Hall 7.

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is disrupting the future of broadband access. Every second of every day, our market-leading and award-winning solutions transport more than 2,500 terabytes of data between smart devices and intelligent networks. ATX is teaming with the world's most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to usher in a new generation of ubiquitous gigabit broadband. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.

