ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project

Last week ATXI broke ground on the site of the Zachary Substation adjacent to the existing Adair Substation in Adair County, Missouri. The new substation will transform high-voltage electricity from the transmission system to lower-voltage electricity, which it supplies to homes and businesses through distribution lines.

"After two years of listening to and collaborating with local communities, we're delighted to begin construction on the Mark Twain Transmission Project," said Shawn Schukar, chairman and president of ATXI. "When it's complete, the project will provide multiple benefits to the people of northeast Missouri and the greater region. These project benefits include economic growth, increased tax revenue, greater energy reliability and improved access to renewable energy sources, such as wind."

Later this month ATXI's contractor, L. Keeley Construction, will begin to build various access points along the transmission corridor from nearby public roadways. Contractors will use these points to access the right of way throughout project construction. Once access points are created, L. Keeley will begin digging and pouring concrete structure foundations.

"With any construction project, our goal is to complete the work as safely and as quickly as possible," said Chuck Twellmann, ATXI construction supervisor. "As construction moves forward, we'll continue to work closely with landowners and community members to ensure the building and property-restoration process flows smoothly."

The route will run through Adair, Knox, Lewis, Marion and Schuyler counties in Missouri. Nearly 100 percent of the transmission line will be co-located on existing rights of way that include Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative's 161,000-volt line between Palmyra and Kirksville and Ameren Missouri's 161,000-volt line from Kirksville to the Iowa border.

In January 2018, the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) granted ATXI a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) for the project, which will complete a critical link in the region's energy infrastructure.

ATXI expects to invest $250 million in the Mark Twain Transmission Project. The anticipated in-service date is December 2019.

Visit www.MarkTwainTransmission.com for additional information.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service, as well as natural gas distribution service, while Ameren Missouri provides vertically integrated electric service, with generating capacity of nearly 10,300 megawatts, and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

