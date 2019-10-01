Atypon Launches Scitrus, an AI-Driven Discovery Tool for Researchers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information they have to stay on top of, but a new web app launched today provides a powerful solution. Atypon's Scitrus filters content that's relevant and reliable from content that isn't, helping researchers keep up with the ever-growing volume of academic literature and news in their field.

Scitrus is a new researcher tool that puts machine learning to work for each reader, generating a personalized, social media-style feed of only the latest and most relevant journal articles, news, and citation alerts.

"Researchers have told us again and again that they're bombarded by content, but just a small amount of it is essential to their work. They told us that they cannot afford to miss out on critical research that affects their work, yet even in the most specialized fields there is too much content from too many sources to track," said Georgios Papadopoulos, Atypon's founder and chairman. "By bringing only the most applicable content across thousands of sources as soon as it's published, Scitrus solves a daunting problem for researchers, allowing them to spend less time searching and more time reading."

Scitrus curates content published daily from over 30,000 authoritative sources across the web. Each reader's feed is populated by the disciplines, journals, authors, and societies that they follow when setting up their account.

The app's algorithms learn from every interaction, continuously improving the relevance of the feed's content. Not only is Scitrus content filtering personalized and smart, but its unique layout engine further individualizes the reading experience by showing more content from the most important and relevant items. This allows the reader to review new research more efficiently and discover quickly what they need to read.

Researchers and practitioners can use further options to specify the content sources in their feed, control the degree of filtering, and save content to read later.

"We are researchers ourselves, so we put in a great deal of effort and UX testing to create a straightforward, engaging interface that ensures researchers don't miss any relevant new work of importance to them," said Nikolaos Nanas, Product Manager for Scitrus.

A free Scitrus account can be set up in just a few clicks by visiting https://www.scitrus.com and selecting topics and journals of interest. Or, import publications and bibliographies from sources such as ORCID and Mendeley to pre-train Scitrus.

Scitrus is the first of a suite of new productivity-enhancing researcher tools that Atypon will release this year.

About Atypon

Atypon develops publishing technologies for getting mission-critical content into the hands of the practitioners and researchers who need it most. Atypon's online publishing and website development tools let publishers manage, deliver, and monetize all of the content they distribute—from standards and scholarly articles to videos and online courses. Atypon's tools for researchers let them easily author, discover, and access the content they need. Founded in 1996, Atypon is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with over 470 staff in 9 offices around the world.

