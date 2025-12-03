ATYR 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Urges aTyr Pharma Investors to Act by Dec. 8 Deadline in Suit Over Trial Failure

Securities Class Action Pending Over Key Drug's Efficacy

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global plaintiffs' rights law firm Hagens Berman reminds investors of the December 8, 2025, deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff in the securities class action lawsuit filed against aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATYR). The litigation follows a catastrophic 83% single-day stock collapse after the company's flagship drug trial failed to meet its primary endpoint.

The lawsuit alleges that aTyr and its executives provided materially false and misleading information about the efficacy of its drug, Efzofitimod, leading investors to purchase stock at artificially inflated prices.

"In biotech securities cases, the core issue is often whether the company was accurately representing its data and trial design," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the litigation. "The suit alleges that aTyr concealed material adverse facts concerning Efzofitimod's capability to allow a patient to completely taper their steroid usage—a key measure of efficacy—while emphasizing a multi-billion-dollar market. We are scrutinizing whether these prior statements about the drug's prospects crossed the line into securities law violations. The firm urges investors in aTyr who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now."

Legal Analysis: The Clinical Trial Disclosure Gap

Hagens Berman's investigation and the underlying complaint focus on the alleged gap between the company's optimistic public statements and the undisclosed reality of the drug's performance in the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study.

Key Trial

Metric Allegation & Disclosure Legal Focus for Investors Primary

Endpoint Failed to meet the primary endpoint:

change from baseline in mean daily oral

corticosteroid (OCS) dose. Whether the company misrepresented the

drug's true ability to help patients reduce

steroid dependency. Efficacy

Concealment Allegedly concealed adverse facts about the

drug's capability to allow a patient to

completely taper off steroids, a core

measure of success. Whether optimistic pronouncements about

the drug were misleading given the alleged

deficiencies in performance or trial design. Market

Impact Stock fell from $6.03 to $1.02 (83.2% loss)

on September 15, 2025. Whether investors are entitled to damages

resulting from the defendants' alleged

wrongful acts and omissions.

Next Steps: Contact Hagens Berman Today

Hagens Berman has a proven track record of securing more than $2.9 billion in settlements for investors in this area of law.

The firm is advising investors who purchased ATYR shares during the Class Period (November 7, 2024, through September 12, 2025) and suffered substantial losses due to the undisclosed trial flaws. The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is December 8, 2025.

