aTyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between November 7, 2024 and September 12, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants created adverse facts concerning aTyr's study design for EFZO-FIT, giving the false impression that Efzofitimod would meet its primary endpoint; (2) Defendants crafted a narrative that the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study would provide a way for patients to fully remove steroids from their treatment plans; (3) there may be other factors that permit patients to completely remove steroids from their treatment plans; (4) thus, their Phase 3 EFZOFIT study failed to meet the primary endpoint in change from baseline in mean daily OCS dose at week 48; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

