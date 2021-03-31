Au Xchange Fine Gold Jewelry partners with Malala Fund to support girls' education

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Au Xchange Fine Gold Jewelry is partnering with Malala Fund to advance their common objective of empowering girls through education. The Malala Fund was established in 2013 by Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani girls' education activist and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, and her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai to champion every girl's right to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. Au Xchange Fine Gold Jewelry was founded in November 2019 by attorney/jewelry designer Azra Mehdi who immigrated from Mumbai, India to the United States as a teenager for higher education.

With more than 130 million girls out of school, Malala Fund applies a multi-faceted approach to creating a future where every girl can learn. They invest in activists who are driving solutions to barriers to girls' education in their communities. They push for the policy change needed to help more girls access a secondary education. The organization also amplifies girls' voices through their digital publication, Assembly.

Au Xchange founder, Azra Mehdi, shares Malala Fund's vision of creating a better world for everyone by educating girls and encouraging them to use their voices. "Deprived of education herself, my mother was adamant about giving her daughters an equal opportunity to education as her sons. I attribute my professional success as an attorney as well as the confidence to pursue my passion for jewelry solely to education, which is why an essential component of Au Xchange's business model is supporting girls' access to education," says Mehdi. Recognizing that education is the undisputed path to financial independence and self-empowerment for girls and women, Au Xchange has committed to donate 10% of every sale to Malala Fund beginning April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 to support their mission of educating and empowering girls to create a world where girls learn and lead.

About Au Xchange Fine Gold Jewelry:

Au Xchange Fine Gold Jewelry was founded in November 2019 in San Francisco, California by Azra Mehdi on the core principle of empowering girls and women through beauty and brains - exceptional quality and timeless jewelry designs supporting girls' education and creating tomorrow's changemakers. Learn more at auxchange.com, featuring the unique new AX-MOM collection of 10 mom necklaces in 5 different languages celebrating mothers and diversity. Price range $875 to $2,200.

About Malala Fund:

Malala Fund is working for a world where all girls can learn and lead. Malala Fund advocates for resources and policy changes needed to give all girls a secondary education, invests in local education leaders and amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change. Learn more at malala.org.

