AU10TIX Expands Deployment of ID Verification Solution with NeoGames to Enhance Customer Onboarding, Prevent Fraud and Ensure Compliance

News provided by

AU10TIX LIMITED

28 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

iLottery and iGaming Leader Adopts Fully Automated Identity Management Solution Across All Businesses, Based on Positive Experience of its Subsidiary Aspire Global

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced that NeoGames S.A., a leading technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions globally, has joined the AU10TIX portfolio. The partnership follows years of AU10TIX providing a successful identity fraud management service to NeoGames subsidiary Aspire Global. The expanded contract encompasses all NeoGames businesses, including NeoGames and NeoPollard.

Continue Reading

The partnership expansion further increases AU10TIX's significant iLottery and iGaming market presence and reaffirms its commitment to providing superior identity document verification (IDV) and intelligence solutions to global leaders in the industry. AU10TIX's IDV solution will enhance NeoGames' suite of companies' customer onboarding process and enhance compliance with global regulations. AU10TIX's comprehensive range of features, including a secure web app, IDV/biometric capabilities, and secure form management enables the companies to automate their identity verification processes, eliminating manual procedures and reducing the risk of fraud. The solution also supports NeoGames' commitment to compliance and responsible gaming practices.

"Together, AU10TIX and NeoGames are driving efficiency, security, and trust in the digital gaming experience," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "It is humbling to receive such support from one of the key players in the iLottery/iGaming sector, and we look forward to a long and productive partnership."

With years of experience and a deep understanding of the market, NeoGames is known for delivering high-quality gaming solutions.

"By expanding our partnership with AU10TIX, we are reinforcing our commitment to deliver a safe, secure and seamless gaming experience for our valued customers," said Rinat Belfer, COO, NeoGames. "Aspire Global has enjoyed strong collaboration with AU10TIX for years, so we felt that the logical next step was to expand the service to our full portfolio of companies."

About AU10TIX
AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates, and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

Media Contact:
Mark Prindle
Fusion PR
[email protected]

SOURCE AU10TIX LIMITED

Also from this source

AU10TIX'S Ofer Friedman to Present "Wolves in Sheep's Clothing: Exploring Digital Onboarding Threats in Financial Services" at Identity Week Europe 2023

AU10TIX Unveils Identity Verification Suite to Elevate Customer Experience

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.