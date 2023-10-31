AU10TIX ID Document & Biometric Verification Platform and Reusable ID Solution Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Now Gain Access to AU10TIX to Take Advantage of the Scalability, Reliability and Agility of Azure to Drive Application Development and Shape Business Strategies  

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced the availability of its ID Document & Biometric Verification platform and Reusable Digital ID solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

AU10TIX's fully automated, future-proof technology is used by some of the world's largest companies, including Thomson Reuters, Uber, Santander, Airbnb, PayPal and Google.

AU10TIX's end-to-end ID Document and Biometric Verification platform applies forensic, biometric, and AI technologies to detect sophisticated fraud and enable secure connections between businesses and their customers. The company's Reusable Digital ID solution creates digital credentials that are verifiable, tamper-proof, and easily shared across platforms, ensuring seamless user experiences while prioritizing data protection. Both solutions enable businesses to streamline ID verification, reduce onboarding costs, automate workflows, and enhance sensitive data security.

"AU10TIX has one of the longest and most successful track records of any company in the IDV space, and we are very proud of the strong relationship we have built with Microsoft over the years," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "As a Top-Tier Microsoft partner, we can provide even greater value to customers."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like AU10TIX reach more customers and markets."

With a joint global go-to-market co-selling strategy, the Microsoft co-sell program enables AU10TIX to work together with Microsoft's sales organization to accelerate sales of AU10TIX's industry-leading IDV solutions on Azure.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

AU10TIX's solutions can be purchased on Azure Marketplace today.

About AU10TIX
AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates, and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com

