AU10TIX Introduces One-Stop Identity Verification Hub to Enable the Transition to Digital Identity

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced the expansion of its Digital ID solution, which enables businesses to rapidly, accurately and securely verify IDs of all types, including physical, digital, eID, verifiable credentials, and more.

AU10TIX's fully automated Digital ID solution serves as a verification hub for business owners, enabling faster and more accurate identity verification. It enhances completion rates, improves the customer experience, and drives revenue growth. The solution ensures thorough verification of all digital IDs by validating the cryptographic signature and cross-checks the personal identifiable information (PII) displayed on the user's ID against government databases from countries like Brazil and India. The system further eliminates the risk of false authentications through added services such as face and data comparison.

"Our Digital ID solution empowers businesses to embrace the global shift to digital identity with confidence," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "It combines unparalleled accuracy and global reach with robust security measures to streamline onboarding and minimize fraud risk, all while addressing the diverse array of global ID formats."

Key features of AU10TIX's Digital ID suite include:

Global Coverage: Ability to validate digital signatures, ensuring accessibility and reliability worldwide.

Ability to validate digital signatures, ensuring accessibility and reliability worldwide. Digital ID Verification Hub: Enables the user to manage all verification processes in one platform, creating customizable workflows and rules for streamlined operations.

Enables the user to manage all verification processes in one platform, creating customizable workflows and rules for streamlined operations. Automated Verification Processes: Streamlines the onboarding process with advanced automation, reducing manual efforts and improving efficiency.

Streamlines the onboarding process with advanced automation, reducing manual efforts and improving efficiency. Data Discrepancy Analysis: Enables users to analyze data discrepancies to identify potentially fraudulent activities and enhance security measures.

Enables users to analyze data discrepancies to identify potentially fraudulent activities and enhance security measures. Continuous Regulatory Compliance Assurance: Helps businesses stay ahead of evolving regulations.

Helps businesses stay ahead of evolving regulations. Scalable Infrastructure: Accommodates businesses of all sizes and industries, from startups to enterprises.

For more information about Digital ID, visit au10tix.com.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX plays a pivotal role in establishing trust between individuals/companies and digital systems. Founded in 2002, it is the global leader in identity verification and management, protecting the world's largest brands against advanced fraud. The company's future-proof product portfolio helps businesses provide frictionless customer onboarding and verification in 4-8 seconds while staying ahead of emerging threats and evolving regulatory requirements. AU10TIX offers the world's only 100% automated global identity management system, as well as the industry's only solution that can detect organized mass attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-checking data in a consortium of more than 60 major companies. With its deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). Connect with AU10TIX @AU10TIXLimited on X and on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

SOURCE AU10TIX LIMITED