AU10TIX Recognized as a Leading Innovator in Frost & Sullivan's 2023 KYC Radar

Report Highlights IDV Technology and Multi-Layer Synthetic ID Detection

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced that the company has been named an innovation leader in the Frost Radar: 2023 Fraud Detection and Prevention (Know Your Customer) report by Frost & Sullivan. The report places AU10TIX in the leading position on the Innovation Index, emphasizing its commitment to research and development, focus on homegrown technologies, and dedication to protecting against advanced synthetic forgeries.

"We are honored to be recognized as an Innovation Leader in fraud detection and prevention," said AU10TIX CEO Dan Yerushalmi. "This acknowledgment underscores our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering unparalleled solutions to our clients. We believe that innovation is the bedrock of progress in the ever-evolving landscape of identity verification and fraud prevention. We look forward to continuing to shape the future of secure digital interactions."

The report acknowledges AU10TIX's pioneering work as creator of an innovative, fully automated ID verification and document authentication platform. The company's end-to-end solution completes the verification process within 4-8 seconds and combines nearly 150 AI-based tests, advanced biometrics capabilities, forensic-level identity verification, and a unique Serial Fraud Monitor platform to enable a robust KYC solution for clients.

"AU10TIX's strategic collaboration with Microsoft in the decentralized identity space and their impressive track record of client satisfaction underscores their ability to deliver impactful solutions," said Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst, Cybersecurity, at Frost & Sullivan. "With a strong focus on continuous innovation and by leveraging its strengths, AU10TIX is poised for substantial growth over the next two to three years."

AU10TIX's customers include some of the world's largest companies, including Uber, Google, PayPal, Thomson Reuters, Microsoft, Airbnb and many others. Its technology supports over 4,000 types of IDs and multiple languages in more than 200 countries.

Learn more and access the Frost Radar™ report here.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF ). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

