AU10TIX to Accelerate Onboarding for 3.0 Verse Multi-Market Crypto Trade Routing Platform

News provided by

AU10TIX LIMITED

29 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Frictionless Solution will Reduce Identity Verification Process from 15 Minutes to 8 Seconds

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced that its fully automated identity verification (IDV) solution has been chosen to accelerate the customer onboarding process for multi-exchange crypto trading ecosystem 3.0 Verse. The marketplace's original identity verification process could take as long as 15 minutes, causing users to abandon the site during sign-up and costing significant revenue. AU10TIX's frictionless, automated solution will reduce the procedure to 8 seconds or less while ensuring higher accuracy.

"When we learned that our earliest visitors were facing extensive wait times for ID verification, we immediately sought a more efficient solution," said Mayur Poddar, Director of 3.0 Verse. "AU10TIX's user-friendly technology not only drastically reduces the verification process, but also enhances user experience. Furthermore, it aligns with our commitment to preventing money laundering and complying with all relevant regulations."

3.0 Verse is a comprehensive platform for crypto trading that aggregates multiple CeFi and DeFi exchanges, providing real-time prices, market analysis, news, information, and a robust data interface for blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Additionally, it features a media channel (3.0 TV) and an educational platform (3.0 University).

AU10TIX's IDV suite includes advanced features such as document authentication, ID-to-selfie face comparison, liveness checks, and address verification. Its integration into the 3.0 Verse website and mobile application will streamline and significantly enhance the Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding process.

"AU10TIX and 3.0 Verse share an innovation-driven culture, and this synergy makes us perfect partners for shaping the future of cryptocurrency," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "Our technology will eliminate the friction that is causing user dissatisfaction and high abandonment rates and ensure that customers can seamlessly engage in various activities on the platform, from trading to lending, borrowing, and more."

AU10TIX's extensive identity verification expertise stems from its legacy in airport security and border control, dating back to the 1980s. This experience has propelled the company to the forefront of technology, enabling the successful verification of over one billion IDs worldwide. 

About 3.0 Verse
3.0 Verse is a one-of-a-kind global digital super app, which brings multiple crypto exchanges on a single platform. Users can leverage unparalleled and unprecedented benefits by accessing the world's top CeFi and DeFi exchanges on a single dashboard. Trusted by more than 3 million users across the crypto industry, 3.0 Verse is on an indefatigable mission to create an ever-growing ecosystem of digital asset class trading that can transform lives.

About AU10TIX
AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com

Media Contact:
Mark Prindle
Fusion PR
[email protected]

SOURCE AU10TIX LIMITED

