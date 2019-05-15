AUA Announces Newest Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow

As the AUA's Holtgrewe Fellow, Dr. Frendl will complete a four-week fellowship with a legislative office in Washington, DC, participate in major AUA advocacy initiatives, including the Annual Urology Advocacy Summit and meetings of the AUA's Public Policy Council and Legislative Affairs Committee. He also will attend the Brandeis University Executive Leadership Program in Health Policy & Management.

"Dr. Frendl brings to this position a strong passion for policy issues, and even as a student demonstrated a strong commitment to working on behalf of physicians and patients to advance change in the health care space," said AUA Public Policy Council Chair Dr. Christopher Gonzalez. "We are excited that he will serve as our newest Holtgrewe Fellow and we look forward to watching him grow over the coming year."

Dr. Frendl is a urologic surgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He received his medical degree, as well as a PhD in clinical and population health research, from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and holds a master of science degree in physiology and biophysics from Georgetown University. He completed his undergraduate studies at Duke University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in public policy with minors in chemistry and biology.

The Holtgrewe Fellowship program was established in recognition of Dr. H. Logan Holtgrewe, former AUA president and past chairman of the AUA's Health Policy Council. The Holtgrewe Fellowship is open to all AUA residents in their research year, fellows, and first year post-graduates. Applications are available on the AUA website starting in January of each year. Learn more about the program.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 21,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.



Contact: Wendy Isett, AUA

410-689-3789, wisett@AUAnet.org

SOURCE American Urological Association

Related Links

http://www.AUAnet.org

