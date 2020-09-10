AUA Applauds House Veterans Affairs Committee for Taking Action on Legislation to Promote Prostate Cancer Care for Veterans

BALTIMORE, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) applauds the House of Representatives Committee on Veterans' Affairs for holding a hearing today on H.R. 6092, the Veteran's Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act. The AUA announced its support for this important legislation upon its March 2020 introduction by Representatives Neal Dunn (R-FL-3) and Joe Cunningham (D-SC-1) and submitted a statement for the record to the Committee in advance of today's hearing.

H.R. 6092 supports the development and implementation of a Veterans Health Administration (VHA) health care program focused on coordinated and comprehensive care for veterans with prostate cancer.

The National Institutes of Health reports that prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the VHA. The American Cancer Society estimates that 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed; in 2020 alone, nearly 192,000 men will be diagnosed and more than 33,000 will die from the disease.

At present, there is no national clinical pathway for prostate cancer care within the VHA. The VHA has unparalleled systems and data resources and is uniquely capable of creating a true learning health care system to tackle its most common cancer diagnosis – leading to models that have the potential to affect all men – especially those most at risk.

"There are no quality measures yet aimed at prostate cancer care, nor are there national implementation programs to ensure optimal prostate cancer care for our nation's veterans," AUA Public Policy Chair Dr. Eugene Rhee said in the statement. "The establishment of a clinical pathway will standardize treatment options and improve results for patients."

"The AUA believes the VHA is positioned to not only deliver the highest quality prostate cancer care in the country, but also to lead the rapid generation of new research and optimal method of care delivery."

