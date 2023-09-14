AUA Releases Amendment to the Diagnosis and Treatment of Early-Stage Testicular Cancer Guideline

News provided by

American Urological Association

14 Sep, 2023, 11:16 ET

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Urological Association (AUA) released the 2023 clinical practice guideline amendment for the diagnosis and treatment of early-stage testicular cancer. 

Testicular cancer is the most common solid malignancy in young males and is relatively rare, with outcomes defined by specific cancer and patient-related factors. Many men with testis cancer have low-stage disease and survival rates are high with standard therapy. A priority for those patients with low-stage disease is limiting the burden of therapy and treatment-related toxicity without compromising cancer control.

This guideline was reviewed through the AUA Update Literature Review (ULR) process and subsequently amended based on the availability of new literature, including:

  • New studies included to support the role of MRI in surveillance/staging of patients with germ cell tumors.
  • Retroperitoneal lymph node dissection added as a treatment option for patients with stage IIA or IIB seminoma with a lymph node ≤3cm.
  • Updated text to include long-term follow up for 2 cycles of etoposide and cisplatin chemotherapy without bleomycin for patients with non-seminoma germ cell tumors who have pathological stage II disease that is not pure teratoma.
  • New evidence added to support surveillance imaging for patients with stage I testicular cancer.
  • Updated statement and expanded text on survivorship.

"Surveillance has become more important than ever for those with testicular cancer," said Dr. Andrew Stephenson, Director of Urologic Oncology at Rush University Medical Center. "Since the last testicular cancer guideline was released, the model for management has substantially changed, making an amendment like this critical to effectively treat and manage testicular cancer."

This amendment is an update from the 2019 guideline that originally covered the topic. It was distributed to peer reviewers of varying backgrounds as part of the AUA's extensive peer review process before being approved by the AUA Board of Directors and SUFU Executive Committee.

The full updated guideline is now available at auanet.org/TesticularCancerGuideline.

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

  • Stephenson A, Bass EB, Bixler BR, et al. Diagnosis and treatment of early-stage testicular cancer: AUA Guideline amendment 2023. J Urol. 2023;10.1097/JU.0000000000003694. https://doi.org/10.1097/JU.0000000000003698

    Please use this reference to cite the guideline.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Contact:

Corey Del Bianco, Corporate Communications & Media Relations Manager

443-909-4033,

[email protected]

SOURCE American Urological Association

Also from this source

AUA Releases Amendment to the Management of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms Attributed to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Guideline

American Urological Association Announces 2023-2024 H. Logan Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.