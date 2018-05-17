AUA Releases Updates to Clinical Guideline on Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Clinicians are challenged with a multitude of treatment options for patients with CRPC, which is the progression of prostate cancer despite castrate levels of androgens. To assist physicians with clinical decision-making, the AUA first released guideline statements in 2013 targeting six index patients representing the most common scenarios encountered in clinical practice. With these patients in mind, guideline statements were developed to provide a rational basis for treatment. The 2018 amendment reflects the latest research regarding treatment of patients with asymptomatic non-metastatic CRPC, one of the represented index patients in the 2013 guideline.

"Emerging targeted therapies for non-metastatic CRPC continue to surface, and it's important to regularly incorporate the new evidence-based therapies into AUA's clinical guideline that doctors routinely use," says Michael Cookson, MD, chair of the original 2013 guideline panel and member of the 2018 amendment panel. "We are confident this guideline is fully aligned with the latest science on treatments for patients with non-metastatic and metastatic CRPC."

The Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer: AUA Guideline was amended as follows:

Guideline Statement 1 was added to incorporate two therapies that have shown benefit in this patient population: apalutamide, a nonsteroidal anti-androgen, which in 2018 became the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with non-metastatic disease; and enzalutamide, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor, which has shown benefit in metastatic patients.

Statement 1: Clinicians should offer apalutamide or enzalutamide with continued androgen deprivation to patients with non-metastatic CRPC at high risk for developing metastatic disease. (Standard; Evidence Level Grade A [apalutamide] / B [enzalutamide])

The amendment features additional supporting text and further discussions of ongoing research. The full text of the amended evidence-based CRPC guideline is now available online at www.auanet.org/CRPC.

Members of the CRPC guideline panel include: Michael S. Cookson, Bruce J. Roth, Philipp Dahm, Christine Engstrom, Stephen J. Freedland, Maha Hussain, Daniel W. Lin, William T. Lowrance, Mohammad Hassan Murad, William K. Oh, David F. Penson and Adam S. Kibel. Additional amendment panel members include David F. Jarrard and Matthew J. Resnick.

All AUA clinical practice guidance documents, including guidelines, best practices and white papers, are available online at www.auanet.org/guidelines.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 21,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Contact: Christine Frey, AUA

443-909-0839, cfrey@AUAnet.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aua-releases-updates-to-clinical-guideline-on-castration-resistant-prostate-cancer-300650271.html

SOURCE American Urological Association

Related Links

http://www.AUAnet.org

