AUA's Urology Practice® Journal Indexed by MEDLINE

BALTIMORE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today one of their journals, Urology Practice®, has been indexed by MEDLINE. Urology Practice® is an official journal of the AUA that focuses on clinical trends, challenges and practice applications in the four areas of business, health policy, the specialty and patient care.

Urology Practice® has been in circulation since May 2014 and publishes clinical practice articles (including best practices, reviews, clinical guidelines, select clinical trials, editorials and white papers), "research letters" (brief original studies with an important clinical message), the business of the practice of urology, urology health policy issues, urology education and training as well as content for urology care team members. The journal's editorial board and volunteer reviewers use a highly selective peer review process to accept or reject articles for publication.

"This is a major accomplishment, and I would like to thank our team who worked so hard to make this happen," said J. Stephen Jones, MD, President and CEO of Inova and Chief Editor of Urology Practice®. "Urology Practice® articles go through a rigorous scientific review, and it is a publication we are proud of. This is an important step for the journal, for the AUA and for the urological community."

Indexation of a journal means it is of superior scientific quality. Urology Practice® has been indexed by MEDLINE, which is the National Library of Medicine's bibliographic database that includes more than 29 million references to journal articles in life sciences with a concentration on biomedicine.

Click here to learn more about Urology Practice® and to read the latest issue: https://www.auajournals.org/journal/urpr

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

